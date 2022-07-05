Previous
Next
Hairy Succulent by yaorenliu
Photo 2792

Hairy Succulent

Agave schidigera, finally found its name after putting all sorts of hairy-ish adjectives before 'succulent' in Google.
5th July 2022 5th Jul 22

Yao RL

ace
@yaorenliu
764% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Love the photo and the commentary.
July 5th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
I have often seen these hairy growth from these sort of plants but think its very good to get the focus on all of these!
July 5th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise