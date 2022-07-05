Sign up
Photo 2792
Hairy Succulent
Agave schidigera, finally found its name after putting all sorts of hairy-ish adjectives before 'succulent' in Google.
5th July 2022
5th Jul 22
2
0
Yao RL
ace
@yaorenliu
2818
photos
157
followers
87
following
764% complete
2785
2786
2787
2788
2789
2790
2791
2792
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D800
Taken
5th July 2022 11:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Suzanne
ace
Love the photo and the commentary.
July 5th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
I have often seen these hairy growth from these sort of plants but think its very good to get the focus on all of these!
July 5th, 2022
