Photo 2793
There's Something About This Door
6th July 2022
6th Jul 22
Yao RL
ace
@yaorenliu
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D800
Taken
6th July 2022 1:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
moni kozi
ace
Indeed! Something gorgeous! Wonderful in its symmetry. I really like that you got some of the floor in the bottom of the frame. It makes it a door, rather than a picture.
July 6th, 2022
Antonio-S
ace
Yes, there's something.
July 6th, 2022
