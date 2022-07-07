Previous
Meet Howard by yaorenliu
Photo 2794

Meet Howard

This is the hill I run often, Howard is the guy, since pandemic started, voluntarily up here, after work, clear the gorse along the track Isn't he amazing!
7th July 2022 7th Jul 22

Yao RL

@yaorenliu
Sporen Maken
Really. My respect too for Howard. Nice portret.
July 7th, 2022  
