Photo 2820
Abstract or Not
I am still unsure when a photo is classified as abstract. But I am in for this August theme.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46874/**abstract-august**
2nd August 2022
2nd Aug 22
0
0
Yao RL
ace
@yaorenliu
2846
photos
157
followers
87
following
772% complete
View this month »
2813
2814
2815
2816
2817
2818
2819
2820
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D800
Taken
2nd August 2022 12:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstractaug2022
