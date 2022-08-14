Previous
Latecomer by yaorenliu
Latecomer

Knocked out by COVID for 3 days. While listen to the radio talking about post pandemic, I am feeling quite out of the place.

All good now.
Yao RL

MamaBec
Take care and heal quickly.
August 16th, 2022  
