Photo 2868
Bokeh can be a distraction
Should adjust the camera angle against the bokeh.
19th September 2022
19th Sep 22
3
1
Yao RL
ace
@yaorenliu
2894
photos
152
followers
84
following
785% complete
2861
2862
2863
2864
2865
2866
2867
2868
18
3
1
365
NIKON D850
10th September 2022 11:43am
Maggiemae
ace
Perfect meld into the darkness! The form and curves of the flower are extremely beautiful! fav
September 19th, 2022
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
September 19th, 2022
Chris Cook
ace
Quite beautiful
September 19th, 2022
