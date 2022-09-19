Previous
Bokeh can be a distraction by yaorenliu
Bokeh can be a distraction

Should adjust the camera angle against the bokeh.
19th September 2022 19th Sep 22

Yao RL

ace
@yaorenliu
Maggiemae ace
Perfect meld into the darkness! The form and curves of the flower are extremely beautiful! fav
September 19th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
September 19th, 2022  
Chris Cook ace
Quite beautiful
September 19th, 2022  
