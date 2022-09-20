Sign up
Photo 2869
Mum
The painting "mum" by contemporary Māori Artist.- Ayesha Green. I am pleased to have captured the lady in the right position.
20th September 2022
20th Sep 22
Yao RL
@yaorenliu
2862
2863
2864
2865
2866
2867
2868
2869
Suzanne
ace
Great capture and I like the lines leading to the lady and the painting. And the stories1
September 20th, 2022
