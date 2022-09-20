Previous
Mum by yaorenliu
Photo 2869

Mum

The painting "mum" by contemporary Māori Artist.- Ayesha Green. I am pleased to have captured the lady in the right position.
20th September 2022

Yao RL

ace
@yaorenliu
Suzanne
Great capture and I like the lines leading to the lady and the painting. And the stories1
September 20th, 2022  
