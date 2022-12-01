Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2941
December Books
Did not post books last month, It took me a while to finish the 3 books and the book - Magnificent Rebels, was such a great read.
Colditz: read 1/3 and a lot of insight.
Worn - A people's history of clothing: hopefully a good read.
Going away tomorrow, so need to get the book photo posted.
1st December 2022
1st Dec 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Yao RL
ace
@yaorenliu
2968
photos
152
followers
81
following
805% complete
View this month »
2934
2935
2936
2937
2938
2939
2940
2941
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D800
Taken
30th November 2022 6:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close