December Books by yaorenliu
Photo 2941

December Books

Did not post books last month, It took me a while to finish the 3 books and the book - Magnificent Rebels, was such a great read.

Colditz: read 1/3 and a lot of insight.

Worn - A people's history of clothing: hopefully a good read.

Going away tomorrow, so need to get the book photo posted.
1st December 2022 1st Dec 22

Yao RL

@yaorenliu
