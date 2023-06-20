Previous
Spider Over the Stream by yaorenliu
Spider Over the Stream

If the stream is not too obvious, at least there is a water drop on it to satisfy my June water criteria.

I wonder if I am seeing a smiling face.
Yao RL

@yaorenliu
