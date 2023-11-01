Previous
Street Photography November - 1 by yaorenliu
Street Photography November - 1

At Melbourne, trying to help my son to find an apartment for rent. So stressful. no time for photography. This was taken when I was at Copenhagen.
1st November 2023 1st Nov 23

Yao RL

@yaorenliu
Dawn ace
A nice street shot
November 1st, 2023  
Delwyn Barnett ace
An edgy dresser - looks great.
November 1st, 2023  
