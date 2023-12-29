Sign up
Photo 3334
December Life - Non Human - 29
I am pleased to have walked extra 2 kms when most people turned back. Have a very close encounter with seals. What a look.
Another seal here -
https://365project.org/yaorenliu/extras/2023-12-28
looks like had a sad dream.
29th December 2023
29th Dec 23
