December Life - Non Human - 29 by yaorenliu
Photo 3334

December Life - Non Human - 29

I am pleased to have walked extra 2 kms when most people turned back. Have a very close encounter with seals. What a look.

Another seal here - https://365project.org/yaorenliu/extras/2023-12-28 looks like had a sad dream.
29th December 2023

Yao RL

@yaorenliu
