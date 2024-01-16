Sign up
Photo 3352
Garden Bugs Count - 16
it is not a katydid, not a grass hopper, but it comes to my dahlia every year.
16th January 2024
16th Jan 24
4
1
Yao RL
ace
@yaorenliu
3460
photos
152
followers
93
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D800
Taken
16th January 2024 3:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yaojanbug2024
eDorre
ace
Cool bug and love the vibrant orange
January 16th, 2024
Helen Westerbeke
gorgeous - love the colours too
January 16th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Great shot. Is it a locust?
https://www.nationalgeographic.com/animals/invertebrates/facts/locusts
January 16th, 2024
Annie D
ace
Love the colours!
January 16th, 2024
https://www.nationalgeographic.com/animals/invertebrates/facts/locusts