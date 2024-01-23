Previous
Garden Bugs Count - 23 by yaorenliu
Garden Bugs Count - 23

I am not 100% sure it is a parasitic wasp, fun looking at it drinking water.
23rd January 2024 23rd Jan 24

Bec ace
Great capture. Looks like such a large amount of water for it :)
January 23rd, 2024  
Brigette ace
I'm impressed with the range of bugs you find!!
January 23rd, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
Amazing macro moment
January 23rd, 2024  
