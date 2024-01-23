Sign up
Previous
Photo 3359
Garden Bugs Count - 23
I am not 100% sure it is a parasitic wasp, fun looking at it drinking water.
23rd January 2024
23rd Jan 24
3
1
Yao RL
ace
@yaorenliu
3469
photos
152
followers
93
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D800
Taken
22nd January 2024 12:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yaojanbug2024
Bec
ace
Great capture. Looks like such a large amount of water for it :)
January 23rd, 2024
Brigette
ace
I'm impressed with the range of bugs you find!!
January 23rd, 2024
Boxplayer
ace
Amazing macro moment
January 23rd, 2024
