Garden Bugs Count - 25 by yaorenliu
Photo 3361

Garden Bugs Count - 25

Very tiny spotted moth. I am pleased to get its head in focus.
25th January 2024 25th Jan 24

Yao RL

ace
@yaorenliu
920% complete

Boxplayer ace
Looks interestingly patterned this one
January 25th, 2024  
Christina ace
Yes great job - great pov
January 25th, 2024  
