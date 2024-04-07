Previous
April BirdS - 7- by yaorenliu
April BirdS - 7-

North Island robin (Maori Name: Toutouwai)
7th April 2024 7th Apr 24

Yao RL

@yaorenliu
*lynn ace
great capture ... love the bokeh
April 7th, 2024  
Christina ace
Perfect focus!
April 7th, 2024  
eDorre ace
Love this! Terrific bokeh
April 7th, 2024  
kali ace
beautiful shot
April 7th, 2024  
