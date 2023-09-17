Previous
Iceland Trip Day 5 (23 July) by yaorenliu
91 / 365

Iceland Trip Day 5 (23 July)

Morning visiting Glambær to view the turf houses preserved since late 18th century ( https://365project.org/yaorenliu/extras/2023-09-04 )

Afternoon, driving along the coast toward Akureyri, stopped at Hofsos where to see the incredible columns of hexagonal basalt rocks.

Night at Karlsa Lodge, 1920 renovated house. Lou cooked delicious feast with roast lamb and fish and veges.
17th September 2023 17th Sep 23

Yao RL

ace
@yaorenliu
24% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise