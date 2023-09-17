Sign up
Previous
91 / 365
Iceland Trip Day 5 (23 July)
Morning visiting Glambær to view the turf houses preserved since late 18th century (
https://365project.org/yaorenliu/extras/2023-09-04
)
Afternoon, driving along the coast toward Akureyri, stopped at Hofsos where to see the incredible columns of hexagonal basalt rocks.
Night at Karlsa Lodge, 1920 renovated house. Lou cooked delicious feast with roast lamb and fish and veges.
17th September 2023
17th Sep 23
