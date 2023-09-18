Sign up
Previous
92 / 365
Iceland Trip Day 6 (24 July)
A busy day visited Dimmuborgir. hverir geothermal field (shown here), and Leirhnjúkur Lava Field (
https://365project.org/yaorenliu/365/2023-08-14
)
Stayed at Langavatn Guesthouse, clean and quiet with delicious breakfast.
18th September 2023
18th Sep 23
2
3
85
86
87
88
89
90
91
92
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
25th July 2023 4:29am
Boxplayer
ace
So beautifully other worldly
September 18th, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
I investigated this Guesthouse - a brilliant choice - food and comfort!
September 18th, 2023
