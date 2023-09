A short stop at Husavik - famous for whale watching, We then off to Dettifoss, the second most powerful waterfall in Europe, walk further up, there are many mini falls that I like ( https://365project.org/yaorenliu/extras/2023-09-12 Driving through the lava field, reaching Thorsteinskali Hut, There are many huts here (middle left here). The view from the hill top is quite amazing ( https://365project.org/yaorenliu/extras/2023-09-01 ). The shared kitchen is busy with hikers, made the cooking a challenge.