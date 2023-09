Visit Askja volcano in the morning ( https://365project.org/yaorenliu/extras/2023-09-02 ), the walk to the volcano is more interesting to me: ( https://365project.org/yaorenliu/extras/2023-09-03 We arrived at Studlagil Canyon late afternoon. Studlagil have one of Iceland’s largest collections of basalt columns on land, once under the water until hydroelectric plant Kárahnjúkavirkjun was built and river was re-directed. Unfortunately we run out of time, otherwise this is a place have many photographic opportunities.Evening stayed at Alfheimer Country Hotel. a place not having much characters, but it is the place to photography puffins.