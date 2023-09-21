Previous
Iceland Trip Day 9 (27 July) by yaorenliu
95 / 365

Iceland Trip Day 9 (27 July)

Another day at Borgarfjörður Eystri, Did a 3 hours walk up the hill and two trips shooting puffins ( https://365project.org/yaorenliu/365/2023-08-10 ). They are so fast.
21st September 2023 21st Sep 23

Yao RL

@yaorenliu
Jennifer Eurell ace
Funny birds. I'd love to get close to a Puffin - but not sure about the 3 hour walk! Good shot.
September 21st, 2023  
