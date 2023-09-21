Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
95 / 365
Iceland Trip Day 9 (27 July)
Another day at Borgarfjörður Eystri, Did a 3 hours walk up the hill and two trips shooting puffins (
https://365project.org/yaorenliu/365/2023-08-10
). They are so fast.
21st September 2023
21st Sep 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Yao RL
ace
@yaorenliu
3330
photos
148
followers
86
following
26% complete
View this month »
88
89
90
91
92
93
94
95
Latest from all albums
3232
92
93
3233
3234
94
95
3235
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
28th July 2023 6:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Jennifer Eurell
ace
Funny birds. I'd love to get close to a Puffin - but not sure about the 3 hour walk! Good shot.
September 21st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close