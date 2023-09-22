Previous
Iceland Trip Day 10 (28 July) by yaorenliu
Iceland Trip Day 10 (28 July)

Travel to Hali, visted Hengifoss on the way ( https://365project.org/yaorenliu/extras/2023-09-05 ) and stopped at Höfn, a small fishing town, for coffee. They make lovely pavlova sort of cake, that is very creamy.

Night at Hali Country Hotel, located at Rob's friends farm and run by their parents. The food in the Hotel restaurant are beautifully cooked.

There are hundreds of arctic terns living on the farm, I had a lot of fun photographing them. ( https://365project.org/yaorenliu/365/2023-08-15 and https://365project.org/yaorenliu/365/2023-08-26 )
Corinne C ace
Beautiful capture
September 22nd, 2023  
