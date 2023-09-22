Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
96 / 365
Iceland Trip Day 10 (28 July)
Travel to Hali, visted Hengifoss on the way (
https://365project.org/yaorenliu/extras/2023-09-05
) and stopped at Höfn, a small fishing town, for coffee. They make lovely pavlova sort of cake, that is very creamy.
Night at Hali Country Hotel, located at Rob's friends farm and run by their parents. The food in the Hotel restaurant are beautifully cooked.
There are hundreds of arctic terns living on the farm, I had a lot of fun photographing them. (
https://365project.org/yaorenliu/365/2023-08-15
and
https://365project.org/yaorenliu/365/2023-08-26
)
22nd September 2023
22nd Sep 23
1
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Yao RL
ace
@yaorenliu
3332
photos
148
followers
86
following
26% complete
View this month »
89
90
91
92
93
94
95
96
Latest from all albums
93
3233
3234
94
3235
95
3236
96
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
Extras
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
29th July 2023 2:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful capture
September 22nd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close