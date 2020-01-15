Previous
The Beauty In Flowers by yogiw
17 / 365

The Beauty In Flowers

Good thing I ran up to Whole Foods for lettuce so I could make salads for dinner. Sometimes, it's just nice to see a bunch of beautiful flowers on a cold and rainy night. 🌼
15th January 2020 15th Jan 20

yogiw
