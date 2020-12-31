Previous
Next
Cheers by yogiw
Photo 369

Cheers

Happy New Year and good riddance to 2020.

This photo concludes my seventh year on 365. Looking forward to 2021 and hope it's way better than this COVID year was! 😷
31st December 2020 31st Dec 20

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
101% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise