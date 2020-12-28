Previous
Pearl & The Pillow by yogiw
Photo 369

Pearl & The Pillow

I love the way Pearl was sitting today. All ladylike against the striped pillow. I wonder what happened to her little nosey. She has a scab on it right in the center.
28th December 2020 28th Dec 20

