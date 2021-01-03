Previous
Our Annual Update: COVID-19 Edition by yogiw
Our Annual Update: COVID-19 Edition

Our newsletter has been written, designed, proofed, printed, folded, stuffed and sealed. Tomorrow they get mailed. My 18th year. Whew.
Sandy Z W

@yogiw
@yogiw
