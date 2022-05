I was going to cut the grass today but the rain came too soon. The roses look so pretty in the rain but Ande will have to stake the bush tomorrow to keep the roses from touching the ground.Wishing my friend Cathee @gardenfolk a very happy birthday today. I hate that she's at sea and unavailable for any form of communication on her special day. Maybe I'll hear from her tomorrow? I hope so. I can't wait to hear about her adventure.