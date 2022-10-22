Sign up
303 / 365
Colors Of The Season | Part II
I took photos along the bike trail today and pumped up the color as I went. Saturated colors of the season. So beautiful this time of year. I love walking through crunchy leaves.
22nd October 2022
22nd Oct 22
0
0
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things.
