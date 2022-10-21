Previous
Colors Of The Season | Part I by yogiw
302 / 365

Colors Of The Season | Part I

I took photos along the bike trail today and pumped up the color as I went. Saturated colors of the season. So beautiful this time of year. I love walking through crunchy leaves.
Sandy Z W

@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
bkb in the city
Beautiful colors
October 22nd, 2022  
