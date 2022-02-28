Sign up
27 / 365
Baby's Breath
Taken at The Fresh Market
2023
Happy Birthday to my sweet Lucy. I miss her so. ❤️
28th February 2022
28th Feb 22
Sandy Z W
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
3383
photos
19
followers
0
following
7
2023 - Year 10
367
26th February 2023 4:03pm
blackandwhite
yogiw-blackandwhite
yogiw-flowers
yogiw-flashofred2023
