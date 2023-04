Happy Birthday To Our April Fool's Day Boy

Today would have been Bud's 24th birthday. I always loved that he was born on April Fool's Day. It's hard to believe he's been gone almost 10 years. I cried and cried when we put him down. He was the first cat I ever had to do that with and it just about killed me.



I've always loved black cats. Jack reminds me so much of him except Bud had bright green eyes. They are both silly boys that like lots of love and attention. I wonder if that's a black cat thing?