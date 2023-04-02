Previous
Wasson Way Daffodils by yogiw
120 / 365

Wasson Way Daffodils

I love all the flowers popping up on the bike trail this time of year. The volunteers have done a wonderful job with the landscaping.
2nd April 2023

Sandy Z W

yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
