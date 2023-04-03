Sign up
Wasson Way Saturated
As I was walking on the bike trail I saw a warm glow to my right. It was the prettiest color orange for this time of year. So, I turned around and saw...(see tomorrow)
3rd April 2023
3rd Apr 23
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
Tags
yogiw-wassonway
