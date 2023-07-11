Previous
aka Dawn (Cropped) | July At The CAM by yogiw
221 / 365

aka Dawn (Cropped) | July At The CAM

Hans Hoffman

Toward Crepuscule (meaning "dawn")
1963

Oil on canvas
11th July 2023 11th Jul 23

Sandy Z W

@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
