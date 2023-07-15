Previous
Next
Still Life | Buy At The CAM by yogiw
226 / 365

Still Life | Buy At The CAM

Jean Metzinger

Still Life
1917-25 or 1956

Oil on canvas
15th July 2023 15th Jul 23

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
62% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise