Long Overdue Pearl by yogiw
Long Overdue Pearl

I took a 365 break in July since I had surgery and posted photos I took from the Cincinnati Art Museum to make up my USA flag. Now I'm back to my daily photo journal.

Here's a photo of Pearl that's long overdue. Taken on July 4th and saved to post today. I'm back to giving the kitties some 365 face time.
1st August 2023 1st Aug 23

Sandy Z W

@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
Elyse Klemchuk
Yay, hello, lovely Pearl! I like her sweet face and her neatly placed front paws!
August 1st, 2023  
