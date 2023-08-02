Previous
Long Overdue Jack by yogiw
Long Overdue Jack

I took a 365 break in July since I had surgery and posted photos I took from the Cincinnati Art Museum to make up my USA flag. Now I'm back to my daily photo journal.

Here's a photo of Jack that's long overdue. Taken on July 14th and saved to post today. I'm back to giving the kitties some 365 face time.
2nd August 2023 2nd Aug 23

Elyse Klemchuk
Yay! Hello, Jack kitty! What can I do for you? Hugs and love to Jack and Pearl!
August 1st, 2023  
