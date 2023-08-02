Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
245 / 365
Long Overdue Jack
I took a 365 break in July since I had surgery and posted photos I took from the Cincinnati Art Museum to make up my USA flag. Now I'm back to my daily photo journal.
Here's a photo of Jack that's long overdue. Taken on July 14th and saved to post today. I'm back to giving the kitties some 365 face time.
2nd August 2023
2nd Aug 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
3544
photos
16
followers
0
following
67% complete
View this month »
238
239
240
241
242
243
244
245
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
2023 - Year 10
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
12th July 2023 9:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yogiw-cats
,
jackw
Elyse Klemchuk
Yay! Hello, Jack kitty! What can I do for you? Hugs and love to Jack and Pearl!
August 1st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close