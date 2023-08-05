Previous
The Barbie Movie
The Barbie Movie

OMG I loved The Barbie Movie. Ande and I went the last day of July but I couldn't include my pic because I was doing my July flag so I'm including it today. I thought the sets and costumes were amazing. I don’t think there could have been a better Barbie than Margot Robbie or Ken then Ryan Gosling. Michael Cera as Allan was perfect too. Loved Kate McKinnon. Loved American Ferrera. As for the movie itself, there were A LOT of messages. The one that got me most was the mom thing. Barbie came back for Mom. I loved that so much. Of course, it made me teary-eyed. A lot of other people must have liked it too since it's made over 1 billion dollars so far.
5th August 2023

@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
