Think Pink | Day 2

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. In honor of my sister Bun who died of breast cancer at the age of 28 in 1989, I am doing “Think Pink” where my posts in October will all be pink. Love you, Bunny, and miss you every day. 💕🌸



I took Ms. Wilde to see "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3" for her birthday yesterday. I love the pink flowers outside the Mariemont Theater. I can't believe they are still going strong but then again it has been over 80º. The weather should break by the end of the week. Hopefully then it'll feel like October.