Think Pink | Day 2 by yogiw
307 / 365

Think Pink | Day 2

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. In honor of my sister Bun who died of breast cancer at the age of 28 in 1989, I am doing “Think Pink” where my posts in October will all be pink. Love you, Bunny, and miss you every day. 💕🌸

I took Ms. Wilde to see "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3" for her birthday yesterday. I love the pink flowers outside the Mariemont Theater. I can't believe they are still going strong but then again it has been over 80º. The weather should break by the end of the week. Hopefully then it'll feel like October.
2nd October 2023 2nd Oct 23

ace
