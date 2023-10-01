Think Pink | Day 1

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. In honor of my sister Bun who died of breast cancer at the age of 28 in 1989, I am doing “Think Pink” where my posts in October will all be pink. Love you, Bunny, and miss you every day. 💕🌸



What a beautiful day to be outside and listen to our favorite, local surf band "They Never Came Back" at the Mariemont Library fundraiser. It was actually yesterday but I saved this image for my first pink October day. Bun would have loved it. She loved this kind of music.