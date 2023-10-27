Previous
Think Pink | Day 26 by yogiw
332 / 365

Think Pink | Day 26

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. In honor of my sister Bun who died of breast cancer at the age of 28 in 1989, I am doing “Think Pink October" where all my posts will be pink for the entire month. Love you, Bunny, and miss you every day. 💕🌸

Believe to or not, there's still roses in bloom.
27th October 2023 27th Oct 23

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
90% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise