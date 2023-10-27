Sign up
Previous
332 / 365
Think Pink | Day 26
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. In honor of my sister Bun who died of breast cancer at the age of 28 in 1989, I am doing “Think Pink October" where all my posts will be pink for the entire month. Love you, Bunny, and miss you every day. 💕🌸
Believe to or not, there's still roses in bloom.
27th October 2023
27th Oct 23
0
0
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
3631
photos
17
followers
0
following
Views
2
2023 - Year 10
iPhone 12 Pro Max
15th October 2023 6:27pm
yogiw-flowers
yogiw-wassonway
yogiw-thinkpink2023
