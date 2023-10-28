Think Pink | Day 28

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. In honor of my sister Bun who died of breast cancer at the age of 28 in 1989, I am doing “Think Pink October" where all my posts will be pink for the entire month. Love you, Bunny, and miss you every day. 💕🌸



Ande and I bought a Bourbon Trail Field Guide at New Riff Distilling and started our quest for filling it in with stamps at each of the 47 distilleries on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail (KBT) and the Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Tour (KBTCT). This one was from Pensive Distilling in Newport, new to the Craft Tour and not even in the book. We've been by here a million times and never noticed it. It's going to be fun discovering new places. 🥃