339 / 365
At The Art Show
Ande and I went to an artist's reception in Clifton tonight. It was a great show with a wide variety of artists represented. This little girl wasn't having it. She'd much rather play video games on her phone than look at the art.
3rd November 2023
3rd Nov 23
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
Photo Details
Album
2023 - Year 10
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
3rd November 2023 7:39pm
Tags
yogiw-artmuseum
