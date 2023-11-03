Previous
At The Art Show by yogiw
339 / 365

At The Art Show

Ande and I went to an artist's reception in Clifton tonight. It was a great show with a wide variety of artists represented. This little girl wasn't having it. She'd much rather play video games on her phone than look at the art.
3rd November 2023 3rd Nov 23

@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things.
