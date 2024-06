Findlay Market Veggies

Dianne and I zipped down to Findlay Market early this morning — she wanted bread and I wanted to pick up one of those stretchy bracelets I saw at the O.F.F. Market yesterday. We both came home empty handed. The bread line was insanely long and the vendor from yesterday didn't bring the stretchy bracelets with her. I'll have to go to the store in Covington sometime this week to pick one up.