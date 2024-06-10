Previous
One Lone Lily by yogiw
195 / 365

One Lone Lily

We have one blooming dark orange lily in the front garden. So pretty.
10th June 2024 10th Jun 24

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
53% complete

