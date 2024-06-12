Previous
The Blue Horse Wall by yogiw
The Blue Horse Wall

Ande and I loved this mural we saw at the Summit at Fritz Farm — an outdoor shopping and dining destination in Lexington. We didn't even notice the door in the bottom left corner. Turns out it's the Apple Store's back door. How fun is that?

https://thesummitatfritzfarm.com
