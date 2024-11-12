Previous
Ken & Marianne's Yellow Tree by yogiw
346 / 365

Ken & Marianne's Yellow Tree

Our neighbors Ken and Marianne's gingko tree is way ahead of ours. Looks like they are going to lose their leaves any day now. Ours is still green!
12th November 2024 12th Nov 24

Photo Details

