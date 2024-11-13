Previous
Check Out Our Hand Soap

I was washing the dishes and noticed our hand soap ball had a nice bubble on the tip, Makes for a great image with the sun in the background! Can't figure out why the sky looks like a sunset even though it was 11:51 in the morning. 🤷🏻‍♀️
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
