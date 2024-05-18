Previous
Tutuaka Private Cove by yorkshirekiwi
Tutuaka Private Cove

Our accommodations is high up on the cliffs, but a private track took us down to this delightful cove.
18th May 2024 18th May 24

Carole G

@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Issi Bannerman
How lovely!
May 18th, 2024  
