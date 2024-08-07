Previous
Graffiti Soul by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3141

Graffiti Soul

I like the juxtoposition between the graffiti on the skateboard park and Mount Karioi in the background. Continuing with my music lyrics

Graffiti soul by Simple Minds
When I'm sorting out the wars
And breaking out the holes
That lead to me to the scars
Written on the wall
There's nothing I'd change
In my graffiti soul
https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=simple+mids+graffitt+soul
7th August 2024 7th Aug 24

Photo Details

