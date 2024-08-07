Sign up
Previous
Photo 3141
Graffiti Soul
I like the juxtoposition between the graffiti on the skateboard park and Mount Karioi in the background. Continuing with my music lyrics
Graffiti soul by Simple Minds
When I'm sorting out the wars
And breaking out the holes
That lead to me to the scars
Written on the wall
There's nothing I'd change
In my graffiti soul
https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=simple+mids+graffitt+soul
7th August 2024
7th Aug 24
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
3134
3135
3136
3137
3138
3139
3140
3141
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
4th August 2024 11:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
graffiti
,
theme-august2024
,
skateboardpark
Brian
ace
Wow! Great POV.
August 7th, 2024
