Previous
Tokaanu Wharf by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3177

Tokaanu Wharf

The wharf was built between the late 1870s and early 1880s. It played an important part in the early days of tourism in New Zealand . The steam boat services stopped in the mid 1920's, and the wharf has been in steady decline since
12th September 2024 12th Sep 24

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
870% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Fantastic leading lines and a great image!
September 12th, 2024  
Christina ace
Amazing I have driven by dozens of times and never seen this. Were you brave enough to walk on this?
September 12th, 2024  
Carole G ace
@christinav No, it's fenced off to prevent anyone falling through it. I had my tripod poking over the top of it
September 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise